STAVROPOL, May 29. /TASS/. The possible deployment of NATO infrastructure or surveillance systems on Armenian territory would pose a threat to Russia’s national security and would prompt an appropriate response, Director of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration’s North Caucasus Institute and member of the Russian Civic Chamber Azamat Tlisov told TASS.

"If questions about joining NATO arise following the EU, this is unacceptable for us, and, of course, this will entail questions related to security. Most importantly, there are risks that, in such circumstances, firstly, we have questions regarding NATO’s non-expansion and the establishment of various bases or surveillance systems that could be subsequently deployed on Armenian territory under some agreement. This poses a threat to our national security and, naturally, will also prompt an appropriate response," the expert said.

According to Tlisov, Russia clearly defines its "red lines" and proceeds from the need to protect its own interests and the security of its citizens. He noted that Moscow respects the decisions of other states, but considers political steps that could harm Russia unacceptable. "If Armenia, in its current agreements with the European Union, moves to a position that poses a threat to the Russian Federation, this will entail an adequate symmetrical response, including in relations at the political level," he added.

The expert called the abrupt change in Armenia's foreign policy a sensitive issue, pointing to the close historical ties between the two countries and the presence of Russian and Armenian citizens in both countries. He believes the current policy of the Armenian leadership "could lead to increased regional tensions."