MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have thwarted a railway terrorist attack in the southern city of Novorossiysk, the FSB reported.

TASS has gathered the key information available at this stage.

Terrorist attack prevented

- The FSB in Novorossiysk prevented a Russian national born in 1993 from carrying out a terrorist attack at the direction of Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

- According to the FSB, the man made contact with a Ukrainian Security Service officer on Telegram.

- The handler tasked the suspect with blowing up a section of railroad track while a passenger train was passing.

- To carry out the terrorist attack, the perpetrator received a manual, purchased the necessary components, and assembled explosives that he stored at home.

Detention, criminal investigation

- FSB officers detained the man while he was surveying the railroad track section.

- There were no casualties or damage during the operation.

- The FSB Investigation Department in the Krasnodar Region launched a criminal investigation under Articles 30.1 and 205.3 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparations for a Terrorist Attack").

Suspect, his testimony

- The suspect is an employee of the Russian Railways company.

- He arrived in Novorossiysk from the Siberian Amur region in April 2025.

- According to the suspect, while looking for a part-time job online, he came across a person who turned out to be a Ukrainian citizen.

- In March 2026, the man was tasked with making explosives for an improvised explosive device.

- The handler sent all instructions needed via mobile phone.

- The man stored the explosives in a fridge in his apartment in a nine-story building.

- The suspect said that the goal of the attack plotted by the Ukrainian Security Service was to cause mass casualties.

FSB warning

- The FSB once again reminded Russian citizens that Ukrainian intelligence agencies continued to actively search for potential attackers and saboteurs online, including social networks and messengers, to inflict damage on the country. The FSB also warned that all those who agree to aid the enemy would be identified, prosecuted, and face appropriate punishment.