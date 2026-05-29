Russia ranks 8th globally by volume of scientific R&D in 2025

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia ranked eighth in the world by the volume of scientific research and development (R&D) in 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting of the presidium of the Commission on Russia’s Scientific and Technological Development.

"The key indicators for 2025 have been achieved: Russia ranks eighth in the world by the volume of scientific research and development, while the share of young scientists, the number of patent applications, the number of publications in journals included in the ‘White List,’ and the number of domestic technologies used by the real sector of the economy have all increased, among other indicators," the deputy prime minister was quoted as saying by his press service.

The meeting presented the results of the implementation of the Russian state program "Scientific and Technological Development of the Russian Federation" in 2025. Chernyshenko also stated that еру number of domestic technologies used by organizations in the real sector of the economy exceeded 200,000.