Israeli troops advancing on medieval Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, May 29. /TASS/. A column of the Israeli army consisting of 16 tanks and seven armored personnel carriers is approaching the medieval Beaufort Castle (also known as Qala'at al-Shaqif), located on a sheer cliff in the Nabatieh Governorate, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to its information, as part of an offensive operation, Israeli troops intend to regain control of the fortress, which was under their control from 1982 to 2000 during the occupation of southern Lebanon.

The day before, the area around the castle, where Hezbollah fighters were active, came under heavy shelling. Reports of casualties have come in from Arnoun, Yohmor, and the suburb of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Earlier, Israeli occupying forces seized the strategic area of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and advanced to the northern bank of the Litani River, suppressing resistance.

In a statement, Hezbollah reported carrying out 19 armed raids over the past 24 hours, during which the enemy reportedly suffered losses in personnel and equipment.