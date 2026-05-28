LUGANSK, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have hired roughly 400 mercenaries from Latin American countries to make up for the shortage of personnel in the Kharkov Region, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration for defense and security Yevgeny Lisnyak said at a briefing.

Earlier, Lisnyak said that Russian forces have kept the initiative on the battlefield in the Kharkov Region in 2026 after taking control of more than 60 square kilometers and liberating 20 localities there.

"[As regards] the use of Latin American mercenaries: since February 2026, the presence of mercenaries from Colombia and other Latin American countries has been recorded in the Kharkov sector of the line of engagement. Approximately two tactical groups, roughly 400-troops-strong. Even as they were hired to compensate for the shortage of Ukrainian assault troops, their combat efficiency has been lower than expected," the official reported.