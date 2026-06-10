Russia features ship export modifications at Fleet 2026 maritime defense show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau demonstrates the Project 20382 Tigr corvette and Project 12701 Alexandrit-E minesweeper export modifications at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show, the Design Bureau’s press office told TASS.

"At the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show, the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau will display two of its models that best of all follow essential trends in the development of naval hardware. These are the Tigr corvette export modification (Project 20382) and the Project 12701 Alexandrit-E minesweeper," the press office said.

With its relatively small displacement, the Tigr corvette is outfitted with a full set of advanced shipborne armament and is capable of effectively countering all types of threats in the marine environment. It is designed to engage in combat operations against seaborne, submerged and aerial targets and to protect naval detachments. Its arsenal comprises weapons to destroy key ground installations, ensure security of the state border and the economic zone, it stressed.

Almaz specialists have managed to achieve an impressive balance between the corvette’s small displacement, powerful armament, excellent seaworthiness and habitability, it explained.

The Project 12701 minesweeper export version is a modification of mine countermeasures ships constructed for the Russian Navy in large numbers. As its distinctive feature, the minesweeper features its hull made of composite materials. The technology developed at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard allows for building large and complex monolith composite hulls in Russia, the press office said.

Project 12701 minesweepers are designed to carry out mine countermeasures in defense of naval bases, coastal marine areas and discover all types of mines. To cope with these tasks, ships of this type are outfitted with the latest system of detecting and destroying mines ahead of the ship and with advanced mine sweeps.

Business program

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has drawn up an active business program at the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show. It is set to hold meetings and negotiations with foreign delegations representing the navies of friendly states for Russia. The maritime defense show will hold 75 presentations and shows of Russian naval equipment and armament for foreign partners in the exposition pavilion on an open site and at the pier.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.