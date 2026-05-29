MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. European Union countries are directly involved in the war against Russia – Ukraine is just a proxy, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"European countries are direct participants in the war against Russia, and no one disputes this anymore. Indeed, they are using the Banderites as proxies, but what difference does it make for us?" the politician wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

"European drones, their components, and other weapons – to say nothing of intelligence – are part of everyday attacks on our country. What they do leads to damage to homes and civilian casualties," Medvedev stressed.

"The responsibility for all this, including the terrorist attack on Starobelsk, lies with wretches like Ursula [von der Leyen], Merz, Macron, Starmer and other bastards," he added.