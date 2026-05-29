Tokyo sending officers to Germany to learn firsthand about NATO’s assistance to Ukraine

TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. The Japanese Defense Ministry will send four servicemen to Germany to learn about NATO’s military assistance to Ukraine and related training programs, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the ministry.

The officers being sent represent the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Japanese Defense Ministry stated that they will be stationed at a military base in Germany and will not participate in actual combat operations.

At the same time, at a press conference in Tokyo, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi emphasized the importance of learning about new methods of warfare in Ukraine to strengthen the capabilities of the Japanese armed forces.

In February, the Japanese government denied reports that Tokyo had decided to join NATO’s PURL program to support Ukraine by purchasing US-made equipment for subsequent transfer to Kiev. At the same time, Tokyo confirmed that Japan would continue to support Ukraine by helping rebuild and strengthen its economy and by providing non-lethal equipment and supplies.