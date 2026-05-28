Russia has advantages in struggle for AI technologies — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia boasts advantages in struggling for leadership in the artificial intelligence sphere, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"The governments and multinational corporations are already opening the rivalry for leadership in this sphere. I must say that from my opinion, Russia has certain competitive advantages," Putin said.

The country has three competitive advantages, the Russian leader said. "Firstly, we comprehend pretty well how important this knowledge and these capabilities are, we understand the fundamental nature of this knowledge, these instruments. Secondly, we understand opportunities and risks of implementing relevant technologies," the head of state noted.

Thirdly, Russia "has intellectual potential and this process is also evolving actively in the education sphere and our science is ready to solve tasks of such kind and such level," Putin added.