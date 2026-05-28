Everyone interested in special op experience, no army can rival Russia’s military — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The experience that Russia gained during its special military operation is the subject of genuine interest worldwide, and, at this point, no army can rival Russia’s in terms of preparedness and equipment, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the First International Security Forum held under the council's auspices.

"New risks and new threats emerge, and, naturally, warfare has changed. Therefore, practically everyone is interested in the experience that we have acquired [during the special military operation]," he said. "It will be fair to say that the experience of the Russian armed forces is priceless."

"On the other hand, I can think of no other army, which is as well-trained, well-prepared and well-equipped as Russia’s," Shoigu added.