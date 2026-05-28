Top EU diplomats made no decisions regarding possibility of talks with Moscow — source

NICOSIA, May 28. /TASS/. During an informal meeting in Cyprus, European Union foreign ministers made no decisions regarding the possibility of talks with Russia or on who will be Europe’s negotiator, a European diplomatic source told TASS, adding that these subjects will be brought up during the EU summit on June 18-19.

"The ministers held a discussion on the list of preconditions for peace and the start of peace talks, and also on red lines," the source said. "This is just the start of a lengthy process, and it is too early to speak about any practical decisions."

"In practice, the ministers did not discuss candidates to become a negotiator with Russia. The European External Action Service actively objects such a discussion, because it believes that it is the one who should lead such negotiations," the diplomat continued.

"These subjects will be brought before the European Council meeting on June 18-19, where possibilities of imposing new sanctions will also be discussed," he added.