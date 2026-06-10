EU’s 21st Russia sanctions package to hit over 40 people, 10 banks — portal

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. More than 40 individuals, primarily entrepreneurs in the Russian defense industry and bankers, may be included in the 21st package of EU anti-Russian sanctions, the EUobserver portal reported citing a draft document.

The EU also intends to blacklist 31 legal entities, primarily Russian banks.

On June 9, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, aimed primarily at oil exports and the Russian banking system.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged that the package was not expected to be approved at the June 15 meeting of EU foreign ministers where it would be discussed. Therefore, for that meeting, the EU diplomatic service prepared an interim sanctions decision blacklisting several dozen Russian citizens and companies.

The EU sanctions list against Russia currently includes over 2,700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, and several other countries. This restrictive mechanism is the largest in the EU's history, exceeding all other EU sanctions regimes combined.