Sound of explosion in Bushehr caused by air defense engagement

DOHA, July 9. /TASS/. The sound of explosion, heard in the Iranian city of Bushehr, was caused by air defenses engaging a target, Bushehr Province Deputy Governor Ehsan Jahanian said.

"The sound of explosion <…> is a result of a prompt response by the air defenses," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. "A military base on the outskirts of Bushehr was attacked [by the US and Israel]."

The Mehr news agency reported earlier in the day that several blasts were heard in the Iranian cities of Konarak, Bushehr, and Choghadak. At least three blasts rocked the port city of Konarak in the southeast of the country. Two more explosions were heard in Bushehr and the nearby city of Choghadak in southwestern Iran.

In turn, an unnamed US source told Qatar-based Al Jazeera television that the US armed forces delivered no strikes on Iran over the past few hours.