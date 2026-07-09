Spain 'nobody’s lackey,' Spanish minister says in response to Trump

MADRID, July 9. /TASS/. In response to US President Donald Trump’s statements, Spanish Minister of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and 2030 Agenda Pablo Bustinduy recalled that the Kingdom of Spain is a sovereign state, a "lackey" to no one.

Earlier, the US leader first criticized Madrid, then backtracked somewhat. The Spanish minister emphasized that he wasn't ruffled by the US president’s latest remarks. Bustinduy, as quoted by the EFE news agency, pointed out that the majority of Spaniards want "a country with its own voice, one that determines its own priorities." "We will continue doing that," the minister added. "We are nobody’s lackey, we are a sovereign country."

Earlier, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said that Madrid is "a terrible partner" in NATO and noted that the US no longer wants to trade with the kingdom. Then, according to Bloomberg, the US President assured that Spain "came back all the way" and honored "a request for lots of payment."

Washington criticized Madrid after the kingdom had failed to support US-Israeli operation in Iran. Spain also stated its unwillingness to increase military spending to 5% of GDP.