Putin bestows state awards to outstanding citizens at Kremlin ceremony

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the highest state awards to the outstanding citizens in the Kremlin Wednesday. Over 20 Russian citizens who attained special achievements in science, medicine, aviation, art, business and other areas, were awarded by President Putin.

One laureate is TASS journalist Vitaly Ignatenko, who led the agency for over two decades, served as Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and supervised matters related to mass media. Currently, he serves as the CEO of the Public Television of Russia and the President of World Association of Russian Press (WARP).

Russian test pilot Yevgeny Krutov was also awarded with the Hero of the Russian Federation medal "for achievements before the state and the people involving a heroic feat," as well as for labor achievements, including the development and testing of vehicles.

Heroes of Labor

Six people were bequeathed with the Hero of Labor title, including Chief Physician of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 52 Mariana Lysenko, who became one of the most famous experts in combating the coronavirus. She delivered lectures and provided recommendations. In addition, she also was a co-author of an open letter, in which medics offered vaccine opponents to personally visit the red zones of hospitals and personally see COVID patients and the consequences of the disease.

Other laureates include President of the National Medical Research Center of Endocrinology Ivan Dedov, 80. The President noted that, under the scientist’s supervision, over 1,500 doctors, hundreds of medical employees and researchers were educated in recent years.

The Hero of Labor title was also awarded to Kurchatov Institute Honorary President Yevgeny Velikhov, Director of the Kuban Cossack Choir Viktor Zakharchenko, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, and ODK-Saturn Deputy CEO and Managing Director Viktor Polyakov.

Contribution to medicine

Two people were awarded with the Order of Pirogov, established in 2020, and awarded to Russian and foreign medical specialists and volunteers for their achievements in combating epidemics, developing treatment methods and medicines, and contributing to the organization of medical aid and saving patients’ lives.

Today, the award was presented to the head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova and the head of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology Andrey Karpin.

About the awards

The state awards are the highest form of recognition among Russian citizens "for achievements in state building, economics, science, culture, art and education, strengthening the rule of law, protection of health and lives, defending rights and freedoms, education, developing sports, for significant contribution to the defense of the Homeland and ensuring the security of the state, as well as for active charity and other achievements."

The state award system includes the two highest titles: Hero of the Russian Federation and Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation, as well as 18 orders, the Cross of St. George, three signs of distinction ("For Beneficence," "For Impeccable Service" and "For Mentorship"), 20 medals, the badge of honor "For Labor Achievements", and 67 honorary titles.