Russia ready to work with Iran to settle crisis in region — Security Council

BISHKEK, May 13. /TASS/. Russia is committed to close cooperation with Iran in seeking options for a peaceful resolution to the Middle East crisis, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said during a meeting with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri.

Bagheri is leading Iran’s delegation at the 21st meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, on the sidelines of which the officials are talking.

"I am pleased to meet with you. We welcome the high level of foreign policy coordination between our countries under the current difficult circumstances. We maintain regular dialogue at the highest and senior levels," Venediktov said.

"Russia strongly condemns the aggression by the United States and Israel against your country. We express our condolences over the irreparable losses caused by the strikes carried out by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iranian statesmen and military leaders who loyally served the interests of their country and people," he added.

"We would also like to note that, despite these painful losses, the Iranian people have not been broken. They have demonstrated unity in the face of this external threat," Venediktov stressed.

"We are committed to working closely with Tehran to explore options for a peaceful resolution of the crisis based on the principles of international law," he concluded.