Putin not planning contacts with US delegation at SPIEF — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. No meetings are planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin in general and the US delegation that has arrived at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, there are no plans," he said in response to the news agency’s question. "They are not quite, so to speak, our kind of people," Peskov noted.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov previously reported that the US is officially represented at the SPIEF for the first time in the last eight to nine years. The delegation is led by US Commission of Fine Arts Chairman Rodney Mims Cook. He is expected to speak at the forum’s thematic session "Russia-US: A Cultural Dialogue."

TASS is the SPIEF’s general information partner.