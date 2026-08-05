Russian stocks open higher, yuan edges down

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian stock indices advanced at the opening of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange today, while the Chinese yuan declined against the ruble.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 GMT), both the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.8% at the open, reaching 2,287.31 and 888.16 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate shed 4.1 kopecks from the previous close to stand at 11.91 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index stood at 2,287 points (+0.78%), and the RTS Index was at 888.04 points (+0.78%). Concurrently, the yuan was hovering around 11.924 rubles (-2.7 kopecks).