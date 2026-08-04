Poland scrambles fighter jets for second day due to Russian Il-20 aircraft over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A pair of on-duty Polish Air Force fighter jets were scrambled for the second time in the last two days to escort a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft navigating over the Baltic Sea.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reported on the X social media platform that the incident occurred 56 kilometers northwest of the Polish coastal city of Koszalin.

The Polish military reported four such incidents in July.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously stated that all Russian military flights are carried out in strict compliance with international airspace regulations.