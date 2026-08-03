NATO command responsible for coordinating arms supplies to Kiev remains in US hands

BRUSSELS, August 3. /TASS/. The NATO command in Wiesbaden for coordinating military supplies to Ukraine (NSATU) is now headed by US Army Lieutenant General Guillaume Beaurpere, who has taken the reins from Lieutenant General Curtis Bazzard, said chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

Thus, the process of transferring command positions in Europe to European generals, which the United States and NATO said would be launched this year, did not affect this command structure of the alliance.

"Today, at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine changes command," he wrote on X. "To Lieutenant General Guillaume Beaurpere: welcome! You take charge of a mission that matters."

Cavo Dragone noted the particular importance of NSATU for NATO. "We imagined the wars of this century as bits and bytes. What we are watching is different: masses and machines together - soldiers, artillery, logistics under fire, married to cheap, fast, tactically decisive solutions and uncrewed systems, and applied AI iterating in weeks, not procurement cycles. NSATU sits where that knowledge is generated, and it feeds both our strategic commands," he said.

NSATU began to be hastily created virtually immediately after Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections to ensure coordination of military supplies to the Kiev regime in case Trump cuts aid to Kiev.