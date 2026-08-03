MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian troops are systematically driving the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions in the Veliky Burluk direction, dealing the Ukrainian army losses there, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev stated at a briefing, commenting on the liberation of Bely Kolodez.

On August 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the country's Battlegroup North had taken control of the settlement of Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov Region.

"The Russian army is systematically driving the enemy from our territory and advancing in the Veliky Burluk direction. According to preliminary information, the Kiev regime will tighten mobilization in Kharkov and the Kharkov Region to replenish the shortage of personnel in the armed formations operating on the Kharkov direction," Ganchev said.