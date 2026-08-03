Kazakhstan may face wave of fake reports during elections — TASS director general

ST. PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Like Russia, Kazakhstan may face an "avalanche of fake reports" during the election period, spread by those seeking to undermine friendship between the two countries, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said at the plenary session of the Third Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum.

The TASS director general pointed out that Kazakhstan was celebrating 35 years of independence in 2026. "We congratulate our Kazakh friends. Essentially, 2026 is of special importance for all our Kazakh colleagues because a large-scale transformation of government and public institutions is underway in the country; a new Constitution has been adopted as you enter a new era in the development of your statehood. We sincerely wish that you retain confidence as you move forward along the path of development," he stressed.

"There can be no doubt that during this crucial political period of elections, Kazakhstan, like Russia, will likely face an avalanche of fake reports generated by those who do not always wish us well and are unhappy with the friendship between our countries. This is why we need to remain united," the TASS chief added.

Kondrashov noted that TASS and the Dialogue autonomous non-profit organization were among the founders of the Global Fact-Checking Network.

On July 1, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling parliamentary elections for August 23. The country’s new Constitution, which also took effect on July 1, replaced Kazakhstan’s bicameral legislature with a 145-seat unicameral parliament whose members will serve five-year terms. Russia will elect members of the ninth State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on September 18-20.

The First Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum took place at TASS’ Moscow headquarters in November 2024. The second meeting in the series was held in the Kazakh city of Almaty last year.