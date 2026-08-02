245 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions during day

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. More than 240 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russian regions and the Black Sea during the day, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. GMT), Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 245 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Crimea, the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Kirov, Lipetsk, Oryol, Omsk, Ryazan, Samara, Tula, Moscow, Krasnodar, and Perm Regions, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Khanty-Mansi autonomous area, and the Black Sea," it said.