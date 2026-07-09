MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian issue, but has sufficient forces to act independently and go ahead with the special military operation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

"Russia is ready for a peaceful resolution but has enough capability to act independently and continue the special military operation," Peskov said in response to a request for comment for a Reuters story which claims that Russia will allegedly abandon the idea of a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict in light of recent attacks by the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Peskov, responding to a TASS question, stated that the more strikes the Kiev regime carries out on Russian territory, the wider the buffer zone on the border with Ukraine will have to be.