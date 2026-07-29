French law bars extradition of citizens to third countries, lawyer says

PARIS, July 29. /TASS/. France cannot extradite its own citizens to third countries because its law prohibits such transfers, French lawyer Philippe de Veulle told TASS, commenting on Russia’s terrorism-related charges against Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov.

"Article 696-4 of France’s Code of Criminal Procedure prohibits the extradition of French nationals. However, a domestic criminal investigation may be opened if the offense is also punishable under French law," de Veulle said.

In addition to Russia and France, Durov also holds the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

De Veulle added that even if Interpol issued a red notice at Russia’s request, it would not be immediately enforceable in France. "A red notice is subject to additional review. French prosecutors and judicial authorities would examine, in particular, whether the alleged offense constitutes a crime under French law. Interpol would also review the request because Article 3 of the organization's constitution prohibits it from undertaking activities of a political, military, religious or racial character," he said.

According to de Veulle, if French authorities conclude that the case is politically motivated or that the alleged conduct does not constitute a crime under French law, they may decline to take further action, including detaining the individual. "It is up to the French prosecution authorities to decide what action will be taken within the country," he said.

According to earlier reports, Russian authorities have charged Durov under Article 205.1.1.1 of the Criminal Code ("Assistance to terrorist activities").