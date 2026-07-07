No specific agreements yet on potential Putin-Trump meeting at Hermitage — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. No agreements have been reached yet on a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Russia, including a potential tour of the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited his US counterpart to visit his hometown and tour the Hermitage, Peskov said: "There are no specific agreements on the matter at this point."

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier that Trump had expressed admiration for the Hermitage Museum during his recent phone call with Putin. The Russian leader noted that Trump had a standing invitation to visit Russia.

Trump visited St. Petersburg, then known as Leningrad, and toured the city's landmarks in 1987, when he traveled to the Soviet Union for talks on potential hotel construction projects in Moscow and Leningrad.