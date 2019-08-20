Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone makes debut flight

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone Altius-U weighing 6 tonnes has performed its debut flight, the Defense Ministry of Russia said on Tuesday.

"The flight lasted 32 minutes at an altitude of up to 800 meters in a fully automatic mode at one of testing aerodromes. All the drone’s systems operated normally," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Defense Ministry posted the video of the reconnaissance drone’s debut flight in its YouTube page. The video shows the drone speeding up along the runway of a military aerodrome and making its flight. The video footage further demonstrates the drone performing maneuvers in the air with the non-retracted landing gear and making a landing. The drone’s board number is 881.

The Altius-U is the drone’s final conceptual design after the tests of several prototypes, the Defense Ministry said.

"The system is capable of accomplishing a whole range of reconnaissance assignments, employing optical, radio-technical and radar equipment and staying in the air for over 24 hours. The drone weighs about 6 tonnes," the ministry specified.

The Altius-U features a satellite control channel, "which makes the radius of its employment actually unlimited," the statement says.