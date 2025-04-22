ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 22. /TASS/. Russian forces have moved closer to encircling Ukrainian troops in the village of Gornal in the Kursk Region, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration, and relations with compatriots, told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that, prior to the Easter truce, units from Russia’s Battlegroup North had struck Ukrainian brigades near Gornal in the Kursk Region.

"In the Gornal area, <…> our troops have been advancing. We are trying to encircle the village from two directions and trap the enemy there," the senior Russian legislator explained.

Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. According to the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, over 86% of the area occupied by Ukrainian armed forces has since been liberated. In some areas along the border, the Russian army has already penetrated into the Sumy Region. The Russian Defense Ministry reports that the enemy has suffered over 74,000 troop losses since the onset of hostilities in the Kursk Region.