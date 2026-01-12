If Trump listens to Europeans, he might think Russia will ‘take’ all of Europe — senator

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. If US President Donald Trump listens to what Europeans are saying, he will conclude that the Russians will soon "take" all of Europe, senator Andrey Klishas said.

"If Trump listens to the speeches of European politicians (he knows that he should not listen to them), he will easily conclude that the Russians are about to conquer Europe and that the US should 'take' it," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the US leader told reporters that China or Russia could "take" Greenland if the US did not do so.