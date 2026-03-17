Threats to critical infrastructure become more real in view of Middle East conflict

YEKATERINBURG, March 17. /TASS/. Threats of terrorist attacks targeting critically important facilities against the background of the escalation in the Middle East developments appear to be "more realistic and on a larger scale," Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"During today’s meeting, we will discuss the issue of ensuring the security of critical facilities from threats of sabotage and terrorist actions in the context of the special military operation," Shoigu said while opening an away session of the Council in Russia’s Urals Federal District.

"Against the background of rapidly developing military operations in the Middle East and the sharp aggravation of the geopolitical situation overall, such threats are becoming even more real and on a larger scale," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.