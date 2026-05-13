Air defenses destroy 66 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within seven-hour period

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 66 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a seven-hour period on Wednesday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 2:00 p.m. and until 9:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. GMT] on May 13, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Veliky Novgorod, Pskov, Smolensk, Tver and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.