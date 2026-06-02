Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian defense plants — top brass

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Last night, Russian troops delivered a massive attack on Ukrainian defense plants with precision weapons, Russia's Defense Ministry reported.
"Last night, in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist acts, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on defense industry plants in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk as well as in the Poltava, Khmelnitsky and Sumy Regions, including Ukrainian fuel and transport infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops and military airfields, using high-precision long-range land-, air-, and sea-based weapons, hypersonic ballistic missiles, and assault unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry specified in a statement, adding that all designated targets were hit.