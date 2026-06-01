Britain confirms it helped France seize alleged Russian tanker in Atlantic Ocean

LONDON, June 1. /TASS/. The United Kingdom took part in France's operation to seize the Tagor tanker in the Atlantic Ocean, Sky News reported, citing a statement from the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to the report, the UK provided support to the French Navy in "monitoring and tracking" the vessel.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the republic's Navy, with the support of Britain and other partners, had detained the sanctioned tanker Tagor, which was traveling from Russia, in the Atlantic Ocean. According to preliminary data, the captain of the seized vessel is a Russian citizen, the Russian Embassy in Paris told TASS.

The press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Moscow considers the detention of the tanker traveling from Russia by the French Navy illegal. According to him, it borders on piracy.