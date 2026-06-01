Russia requests lifetime ban for Ukrainian chess chief over calls to ‘kill Russians’

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Chess Federation of Russia (CFR) has submitted a request with the Ethics Commission of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to open a disciplinary probe against President of the Ukrainian Chess Federation (USHF) Alexander Kamyshin and suspend him from all chess-related activities indefinitely, according to a document obtained by a TASS correspondent on Monday.

According to the CFR’s statement, Kamyshin has in numerous interviews, public statements and messages posted on his social media accounts, called for continued military strikes on Russian cities and advocated military actions that would lead to the deaths of Russian nationals.

"The CFR assumes that Kamyshin directly supports and advocates military actions and strikes leading to the death of Russian citizens," the statement reads. "Having said that, the CFR is of the opinion that Kamyshin has breached FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Code [the "FIDE Code"] and therefore lodges the present Complaint."

"It is undisputable that the conduct and vocal support of ‘killing Russians’ (if one does not say ‘genocide’) from the side of Mr. Kamyshin had personally and directly affected the CFR as the Member Federation governing Russian chess and encompassing Russian people which are involved into chess," the statement continued.

"As set out, the conduct of Kamyshin affects interests of CFR and international chess community as a whole," the CFR pointed out.

"As to application to the above to Kamyshin, CFR is of the firmest opinion that his direct support and ‘happiness’ of military actions leading to death of Russian citizens, which are the core of the chess players under CFR’s jurisdiction…, as well as references to weapons used to do so attracting chess symbols breach at least part, if not all, the [provisions] of FIDE Charter and regulations and are absolutely incompatible with holding the office of the leader of a member federation," the statement summed-up.