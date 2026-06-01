Putin, Pashinyan discuss Astana EAEU summit

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone to discuss the May 29 meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, the Kremlin said.

"The results of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting held in Astana on May 29 were discussed," the statement said.

Putin also conveyed birthday greetings to Pashinyan. A congratulatory telegram had been sent to him earlier.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "this provides a strong basis to continue the discussions held at the recent meeting of the Supreme Commission of the EAEU.".