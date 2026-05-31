Death toll from US strikes on alleged drug traffickers' boats exceeds 200 — NYT

NEW YORK, June 1. /TASS/. More than 200 people have been killed in US strikes on ships allegedly linked to drug cartels in South America, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, since the US launched the attacks last fall, the military has carried out more than 60 strikes on vessels believed to be used by drug traffickers. At least 202 people have been killed in the attacks.

The US Southern Command last reported such a strike on May 30. Three people were killed in the operation.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to combat drug cartels last November.