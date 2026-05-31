Ukrainian army’s strikes on Energodar cause damage to residential sector

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. Destruction in the residential sector of Energodar was recorded as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian army on Energodar, Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS, adding that no information about casualties was received.

"Preliminary reports indicate there is damage in the residential sector, but no information on casualties has been received," Yashina said.

She previously reported several strikes by Ukrainian troops on the administration building, residential houses, gas stations, and the entrance to the satellite city of the nuclear power plant.