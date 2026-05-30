Doctors Without Borders reports unprecedented rate of Ebola spread in DRC

NAIROBI, May 30. /TASS/. The current Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is spreading at an unprecedented rate, according to Alain Gonzalez, Deputy Director of Operations for the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

"Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration," he noted during a visit to Bunia with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to the expert, two weeks after the outbreak was declared, the situation remains a source of grave concern, and the response is still lagging behind the speed of the disease's spread.

"New suspected cases are being reported daily, yet hundreds of samples remain untested," the MSF spokesperson noted.

" At the same time, major constraints, including border and airport closures, continue to delay the arrival of critical medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and specialized personnel. We know from experience that these measures severely hinder outbreak response, and isolate countries that urgently need international support," Gonzalez emphasized.

The organization called for an immediate expansion of testing capacity, an increase in international medical and humanitarian support, and unimpeded access to affected areas.

DRC authorities declared an Ebola outbreak on May 15. The disease is caused by the Ebola-Bundibugyo virus, first identified in Uganda in 2007. The epicenter of the current outbreak is Ituri Province in the east of the country, with North and South Kivu provinces also affected. To date, more than 1,000 suspected cases of infection and approximately 240 suspected deaths have been registered in the DRC.