US leader says he will transfer Trump Kennedy Center to Congress

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he will transfer the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts back to Congress.

The US leader announced on Friday that he and his team "are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it." "I have instructed the Department of Commerce to make all necessary arrangements with Congress to allow a full and complete transfer of this Institution, giving them the responsibility for its operation, maintenance, and management," Trump added.

Since December 18, the cultural and arts venue has had the official name of the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The Center, sometimes referred to as an "unofficial Department of Culture of the United States" in Washington, was supposed to close for almost two years of restoration in July.

Earlier on Friday, a court in Washington ruled that the Center may not be officially named for anyone else except by an Act of Congress as it blocked a large-scale renovations plan at the request of a number of US societies of historians and architects who filed a lawsuit against the Center board in March.