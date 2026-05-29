Thailand shortens visa-free stay in the country for national security reasons — MFA

BANGKOK, May 29. /TASS/. The Thai government's decision to shorten the visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days is based on national security considerations and is not directed against any specific country, a spokesperson of the Thai Foreign Ministry told a TASS correspondent.

"The Thai Cabinet has approved changes to the visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival procedures. These measures are aimed at streamlining Thailand's visa system and providing greater clarity and convenience for foreign visitors. Key changes include updating visa-free entry categories, length of stay, and the list of countries and territories whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry. These changes were adopted for reasons of Thailand's national security, tourism, and economic interests. The measures will be applied transparently and equally, and are not targeted at any specific country," the spokesperson said.

"Further details and criteria will be published in relevant Ministry of Interior announcements in the Royal Gazette and will take effect 15 days after publication," the official added.

On May 19, the Thai government decided to reduce the visa-free travel period from 60 to 30 days for citizens of more than 90 countries, including Russia. A representative of the Thai Foreign Ministry told TASS that Russians will be able to use a paid service to extend their visa-free stay in Thailand for an additional 30 days without leaving the country. This, in turn, will allow them to stay in the country for 60 days without a visa. This service is available for 1,900 baht ($58) at any immigration office before the visa-free stamp expires.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, approximately 1.9 million Russians visited the Kingdom in 2025, setting a record for visits and ranking fourth in terms of number of visits among all national tourist groups. Russia is Thailand's largest European tourist market. Since the beginning of this year, more than 930,000 Russian tourists have visited the Kingdom.