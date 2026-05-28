US Treasury secretary confirms drafting $250 bank note with Trump’s portrait

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent confirmed reports that his agency was drafting the tentative design for a $250 bank note featuring the portrait of incumbent US President Donald Trump, adding that putting it into circulation will require changes in the country’s law.

"At present, no living person can be on US currency and the currency must say ‘In God We Trust,’" he said, adding that a relevant bill is now under consideration at the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"It’s all up on Capitol Hill," he added. "We prepare for everything. <…> We will stick to the law."

The Washington Post reported earlier in the day that the US Department of the Treasury has put forward the idea of printing a $250 bill featuring the US president. If the initiative succeeds, Trump will become the first living person appearing on US currency in more than 150 years.

British painter Iain Alexander, who designed the mock-up, confirmed the information to The Washington Post, saying that he even spoke to Trump, who suggested changes to the initial design, such as adding the colors of the American flag and a logo commemorating the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.