NASA chief promises to help establish cause of New Glenn rocket explosion in Florida

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. Specialists from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will assist in determining the causes of the New Glenn heavy rocket explosion, the agency’s Administrator Jared Isaacman said.

According to his X post, "NASA is aware of the anomaly" involving the New Glenn heavy-lift rocket, which exploded during testing at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. "Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult," Isaacman added. "We will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets. We will provide information on any impacts to the Artemis and Moon Base programs as it becomes available," he pointed out.

Earlier on Thursday, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded during a propulsion system test. The company reported that none of its employees were injured.

In January 2025, Blue Origin conducted the first launch of the New Glenn heavy-lift rocket, which has the potential to compete with rockets from Elon Musk's SpaceX.