FACTBOX: What we know about reported draft memorandum between US, Iran

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. US and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU), which is now awaiting approval from US President Donald Trump, the Axios portal wrote citing sources.

The Iranian leadership must also okay the proposal.

Below is the key information about the document available at this point

Negotiating the document

- US and Iranian negotiators have agreed on a 60-day memorandum of understanding, Axios reported citing sources.

- The deal stipulates extending the existing ceasefire and launching talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

- According to the report, the draft memorandum was agreed on May 26, but "both sides still needed approval from senior leadership."

- President Trump is yet to give his final approval, Axios said.

- Iran’s senior leadership has also not yet confirmed that it is ready to sign it.

Strait of Hormuz

- The draft MOU stipulates reopening the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Axios.

- According to its information, the document will state that navigation via the strait will be "unrestricted."

Iran’s obligations

- In the MOU, Iran undertakes to negotiate on uranium enrichment and dispose of its current stockpile of enriched uranium, Axios wrote.

- Under the deal, Iran is to remove all mines from the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

US commitments

- In the document, the United States commits to "discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds," Axios said.

- The US naval blockade on Iran will be lifted.

- The lifting of blockade on Iranian ports will happen in proportion to the restoration of commercial shipping via the Strait of Hormuz.