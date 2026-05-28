Putin, Tokayev continue talks with participation of delegations

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued Russia-Kazakhstan talks, now joined by delegations from both countries, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, the two leaders held talks in a narrow format attended by a limited number of advisers and ministers. Such a format makes it possible to outline the key issues for discussion at the conceptual level and reach fundamental agreements. The expanded format of the talks helps refine the details and reach concrete agreements.

As Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov previously reported, the Russian delegation includes around three dozen members. Alongside sector-specific ministers, it also includes representatives of major Russian businesses.