Middle East conflict shows West not reliable — senior security official

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The conflict in the Middle East has shown that the West cannot be relied upon as a guarantor of security, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"Events in the Middle East have once again shown that relying on the West as a guarantor of security is not the wisest strategy," Shoigu said at a meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of Russia and Central Asia, held as part of the International Security Forum.

"There is a proven risk that the West will not only fail to fulfill its security commitments, but will also expose its partners and allies to danger in order to advance its own ambitions," he added.