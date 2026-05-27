Mayor of Zaporozhye nuke plant’s host city dismisses reports of enemy counteroffensive

MELITOPOL, May 27. /TASS/. The reports of a Ukrainian counteroffensive that are being circulated among residents of Energodar, the host city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), are untrue, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

"Ukraine’s Center for Information and Psychological Operations has been bombarding our media space with bogus stories of enemy plans to launch a counteroffensive on May 27-28. People here are actively discussing these reports. Let me assure you, this information is not credible. I have talked with our service members who insist they are in control of the situation and under no circumstances will allow the enemy to cross the Dnieper River," he said in a video address posted on Russia’s national messenger Max.

Pukhov urged the city’s residents to rely on official sources for information.