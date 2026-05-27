Thirty-three Emergencies Ministry employees killed by Ukrainian drone attacks

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Thirty-three employees of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry have been killed in the line of duty as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks since 2022, while more than 300 have been injured, Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexey Kostrubitsky said at the International Security Forum.

"Thirty-three employees of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry were killed in the line of duty as a result of unmanned aerial vehicle attacks and mine-blast injuries. More than 300 were wounded," he said.

He also noted that from 2014 to 2022, 97 employees of the ministry were injured and 21 killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic alone as a result of attacks by Ukrainian forces.

"From April 2014 to the present day, Ukrainian armed formations have continued committing war crimes aimed at destroying civilians and damaging industrial and civilian infrastructure facilities," Kostrubitsky added.