DR Congo Ebola death toll rises to 115 — authorities

PRETORIA, June 10. /TASS/. The number of laboratory-confirmed Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached 115, the country’s Ministry of Communication and Media reported.

Ebola cases currently stand at 598. As many as 297 patients remain hospitalized, while the mortality rate is 19.2%.

Authorities continue efforts to identify possible contacts of Ebola patients.

The current Ebola outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda on May 15. Experts warn that it could become one of the deadliest in decades.