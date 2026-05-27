Zelensky complains about critical air defense shortages in letter to Trump

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has sent a letter to US President Donald Trump in which he pointed to Ukraine’s critical shortages of air defense systems, the Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported, citing Zelensky’s communications advisor Dmitry Litvin.

According to the Kyiv Independent online newspaper, Ukrainian Ambassador Olga Stefanishina also sent the letter to US House Speaker Mike Johnson and other lawmakers.

Pavel Yelizarov, deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force for air defense development, stated earlier that the country’s air defense forces were finding it harder and harder to counter Russian unmanned aerial vehicles amid increased drone swarms being launched.