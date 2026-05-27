Japanese officials confirm importance of communications with Russia

TOKYO, May 27. /TASS/. Japanese officials held meetings with representatives of Russian ministries of economic development and industry during the visit to Russia with the aim of "protecting the assets of Japanese companies" and affirmed importance of continuing such communications, a spokesperson of the Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told TASS.

"[The officials] held meetings with [representatives] of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. No meetings were held with the Foreign Ministry," the spokesperson said. "Representatives of Japanese companies attended a part of the meeting," he noted, without detailing companies. Representatives of Mitsui, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Mitsubishi, Chiyoda Corporation, and Toyo Engineering Corporation were mentioned earlier among the possible participants in the trip to Russia. The companies themselves did not comment on the topic of the visit of Japanese representatives to Russia.

"This time, there was a dialogue with the Russian side from the standpoint of protecting assets of Japanese companies working in Russia. Importance of continuing such communications was confirmed," the spokesperson of the Japanese ministry noted. "Specific projects, including in the energy sector, were not discussed," he added.